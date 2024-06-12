Malawi Vice-President, 9 others killed in plane crash

Blantyre, June 11

Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine other persons died when the small military plane they were traveling in crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region in the north of the country, the president said Tuesday. Chilima was 51.

President Lazarus Chakwera announced that the wreckage of the plane that went missing Monday morning had been located after a search of more than 24 hours in thick forests and hilly terrain near the city of Mzuzu. He said the wreckage was found near a hill and the plane had been “completely destroyed," with everyone killed on impact. It was a “terrible tragedy,” Chakwera said. — AP