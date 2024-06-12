Malawi Vice-President, 9 others killed in plane crash

Blantyre, June 11
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine other persons died when the small military plane they were traveling in crashed in bad weather in a mountainous region in the north of the country, the president said Tuesday. Chilima was 51.
President Lazarus Chakwera announced that the wreckage of the plane that went missing Monday morning had been located after a search of more than 24 hours in thick forests and hilly terrain near the city of Mzuzu. He said the wreckage was found near a hill and the plane had been “completely destroyed," with everyone killed on impact. It was a “terrible tragedy,” Chakwera said. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards