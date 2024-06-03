Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders

ANI

Male, June 2

The Maldives today announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country. Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision at a news conference.

In a press release, the Maldives President’s Office stated, “President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports.”

“The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.”

Furthermore, Muizzu has decided to appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians.

He has also decided to start a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Palestine, with the help of the UN.

#Israel #Maldives