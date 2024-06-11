Maldivian Parl panel to probe four agreements inked with India: Report

ANI

Male, June 10

A Maldivian Parliamentary Committee has passed a resolution to investigate the previous government’s agreements with India, local media reported.

This report comes on the heels of PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony, which was attended by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The resolution was passed by the 20th Parliament’s Security Services Committee also known as Parliament 241 Committee. A total of four agreements will be probed.

The committee has alleged that these agreements are a threat to the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives, Maldives-based SunOnline International reported.

This decision was made after a proposal by Hithadhoo Central MP Ahmed Azan to review all agreements signed between Maldives and India under President Solih’s administration. Azan has submitted three cases to the committee.

#Maldives #Narendra Modi