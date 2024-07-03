Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie rejects plea deal

New York, July 2
The man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie rejected a plea deal on Tuesday that would have shortened his state prison term but exposed him to a federal terrorism-related charge, the suspect's lawyer said.
Hadi Matar, 26, has been held without bail since the 2022 attack, in which he is accused of stabbing Rushdie more than a dozen times and blinding him in one eye as the acclaimed writer was onstage, about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. The agreement would have had Matar plead guilty to attempted murder in exchange for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, down from 25. — AP
