 Man arrested after stabbing at church service in Sydney, police say no lives are in danger : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Man arrested after stabbing at church service in Sydney, police say no lives are in danger

Man arrested after stabbing at church service in Sydney, police say no lives are in danger

A bishop and three churchgoers were stabbed, and the bishop was featured in national news last year

Man arrested after stabbing at church service in Sydney, police say no lives are in danger

A man stabs Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney on Monday. Photo: A video grab/ Reuters



AP

Sydney, April 15

Police in Australia say a man has been arrested after a bishop and three churchgoers were stabbed in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries.

It occurred during a televised service at the church on Monday evening, police said. The Orthodox Assyrian church streams services online.

A video on social media shows a man dressed in black approaching a cleric at the altar identified as the bishop at Christ the Good Shepherd in suburban Wakely and appearing to stab him repeatedly in the head and upper body.

Members of the congregation are seen screaming and rushing to the bishop’s aid. The church website identified the bishop as Mar Mari Emmanuel.

NSW Ambulance service said it had treated a man in his 50s for multiple cuts and taken him to a hospital, and three others were treated for one or more cuts at the scene.

“A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area,” police said. Crowds gathered outside the church and the hospital.

The premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, described the scenes as “disturbing” on social media and urged the community to remain calm and “stick together.” Religious leaders expressed shock and condolences.

Australians are still in shock after a lone assailant stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall on Saturday and injured more than a dozen others.

There was no immediate indication the two stabbings were linked. Christ the Good Shepherd had been preparing for Palm Sunday later this month.

The bishop was featured in national news last year.

A video posted in May 2023 by Australian Broadcasting Corporation about a campaign targeting the LGBTQ+ community showed the bishop in a sermon saying that “when a man calls himself a woman, he is neither a man nor a woman, you are not a human, then you are an it. Now, since you are an it, I will not address you as a human anymore because it is not my choosing, it your choosing.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

3
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

4
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

5
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

6
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

7
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

8
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

10
Punjab

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

‘Excuses...’: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Says Opposition is only trying to find an excuse for their i...

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for Goa polls

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for 2022 Goa Assembly polls

Chanpreet Singh was earlier arrested by CBI too in the same ...

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high comman...


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Punjab Government hospitals to open at 8 am from April 16

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for 2022 Goa Assembly polls

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana