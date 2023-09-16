Man arrested for climbing over wall near Buckingham Palace stables

PTI

London, September 16

A 25-year-old man was arrested near the stables of Buckingham Palace in London after he climbed the wall to enter the Royal Mews in the early hours of Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

The man remains in custody at a London police station after he was arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site. The Metropolitan Police said that the man did not gain access to the palace grounds at any point.

“A man has been arrested in the Royal Mews area adjacent to Buckingham Palace,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“At 01:25 hrs (local time) on Saturday, 16 September, officers at Buckingham Palace responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews. Following a search, a 25-year-old man was detained by officers outside the stables in the Royal Mews,” the statement said.

“At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the Palace Gardens. The man has been arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site. He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains,” it added.

No members of the royal family are believed to have been in residence at Buckingham Palace at the time of the nearby intrusion.

