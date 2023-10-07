Man charged with bid to kidnap British TV host

London: A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities. The Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear in court in Chelmsford. It said the man was “arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation”. The TV host, Willoughby, has been off air since Thursday.
Houston gets North America’s 1st Gandhi museum
Houston: A long-awaited dream of having the first free-standing Gandhi Museum in North America, dedicated to the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace, is finally a reality and open for the public in the US city of Houston in Texas. The Eternal Gandhi Museum is the only Gandhi-related museum in the US dedicated to Gandhi. The museum officially opened its doors to the public on August 15, but the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on October 2.
