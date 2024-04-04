Man gets 7-yr jail for attack on cops during Capitol riot

Washington, April 3
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the US Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.
US District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the January 6, 2021, attack. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said. — AP
