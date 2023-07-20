Man killed, another injured in shooting at South Florida Walmart

Miami, July 20
A shooting Wednesday afternoon at a South Florida Walmart killed one person and injured another, authorities said, adding that several other people were injured in the commotion that followed.
The shooting occurred following a quarrel between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 40 kilometers southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. One person was arrested, and police were looking for five more suspects.
Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma centre, and one later died. The man who died was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.
Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.
