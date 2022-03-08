Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

Chandigarh, March 8
A 33-year-old US man has been accused of using a camera hidden in a coffee cup to film over 500 naked victims inside gym changing rooms.
Peng Dong was arrested when a member of the Wisconsin Athletic Club found the camera and raised the alarm.
On being questioned, Dong told police that “he was only setting up his video camera to catch the person he believed was targeting him and stealing his belongings”.
33-year-old Peng Dong is accused of using a hidden camera to film people in locker rooms at various Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.— Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) March 3, 2022
He faces charges in both Milwaukee & Waukesha.
Court documents say one officer reviewing the footage counted 542 victims @fox6now pic.twitter.com/AhcVVekAn3
Dong is also said to have laughed when he was asked if he had recorded anyone naked and said he was “very certain” that he had.
During investigation, it was found 524 victims, with at least nine appearing to be younger than 10, and that some of the recordings date back to 2019.
Now, he has been charged with 15 felonies, with 11 linked to the club’s Wauwatosa location, and four connected the gym’s Glendale location.
Court records state that Dong was caught at the gym’s Brookfield location.
He posted $1,000 bail in late December but failed to show up for his court date in February. Charges in Milwaukee County were filed on March 2 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users
Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine
India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...
Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...
Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy board buses to Poltava, hope to be in safe zone soon
A medical student at the Sumy university confirms that buses...
Karnataka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai
142 students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine