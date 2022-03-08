Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

A 33-year-old US man has been accused of using a camera hidden in a coffee cup to film over 500 naked victims inside gym changing rooms.

Peng Dong was arrested when a member of the Wisconsin Athletic Club found the camera and raised the alarm.

On being questioned, Dong told police that “he was only setting up his video camera to catch the person he believed was targeting him and stealing his belongings”.

33-year-old Peng Dong is accused of using a hidden camera to film people in locker rooms at various Wisconsin Athletic Club locations.



He faces charges in both Milwaukee & Waukesha.



Court documents say one officer reviewing the footage counted 542 victims @fox6now pic.twitter.com/AhcVVekAn3 — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) March 3, 2022

Dong is also said to have laughed when he was asked if he had recorded anyone naked and said he was “very certain” that he had.

During investigation, it was found 524 victims, with at least nine appearing to be younger than 10, and that some of the recordings date back to 2019.

Now, he has been charged with 15 felonies, with 11 linked to the club’s Wauwatosa location, and four connected the gym’s Glendale location.

Court records state that Dong was caught at the gym’s Brookfield location.

He posted $1,000 bail in late December but failed to show up for his court date in February. Charges in Milwaukee County were filed on March 2 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.