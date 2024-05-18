Man shot after synagogue set on fire in France

ROUEN, May 17
The French police shot dead a knife-wielding Algerian man who set fire to a synagogue and threatened police in the city of Rouen on Friday in the latest antisemitic attack.
“An armed man somehow climbed up the synagogue and threw an object, a sort of Molotov cocktail, into the main praying room,” said mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, adding that nobody else was harmed in the shocked city in the northwestern Normandy region.
The police found the man on the synagogue roof with an iron bar and kitchen knife, shooting him when he defied orders to stop. — Reuters
