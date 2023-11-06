Man shot while on Facebook livestream in Manila

Manila: A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station on Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the programme live on Facebook. The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion, who waited outside the house of Juan Jumalon, onboard a motorcycle. An investigation was underway to identify the gunman and establish if the attack was work-related, officials said. AP
Prince William in Singapore for Earthshot Prize
Singapore: Britain’s Prince William arrived on Sunday in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize awards, the first to be held in Asia, to support environmental innovators with solutions to battle climate change and save the planet. Upon his arrival, dozens of people waving British flags welcomed him with loud cheers. William, 41, shook hands, signed autographs and sportingly took selfies with many of them during a walkabout. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
Diplomatic crisis to hurt people movement, Indian students
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others to attend
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
British Sikh 'barred from Birmingham jury service' for carrying kirpan
The Sikh Federation UK wrote to Justice Minister Alex Chalk ...