Man shot while on Facebook livestream in Manila

Manila: A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station on Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the programme live on Facebook. The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion, who waited outside the house of Juan Jumalon, onboard a motorcycle. An investigation was underway to identify the gunman and establish if the attack was work-related, officials said. AP

Prince William in Singapore for Earthshot Prize

Singapore: Britain’s Prince William arrived on Sunday in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize awards, the first to be held in Asia, to support environmental innovators with solutions to battle climate change and save the planet. Upon his arrival, dozens of people waving British flags welcomed him with loud cheers. William, 41, shook hands, signed autographs and sportingly took selfies with many of them during a walkabout. AP

#Facebook