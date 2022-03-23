Man stuck in pipe for two days rescued

California: A man who was trapped 15 ft underground for two days in a San Francisco Bay Area storm pipe was rescued in an effort that lasted hours and involved 50 firefighters and police officers. AP
‘Endangered’ tag for fungus-ravaged bat
Traverse City: Federal officials on Tuesday proposed designating the Northern long-eared bat, once common but ravaged by a deadly fungus, as an endangered species. AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...