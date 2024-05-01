Man with sword goes on stabbing spree in London, kills teen, injures 4

PTI

London, April 30

A sword-wielding man on Tuesday smashed a vehicle into a home and then went on a stabbing spree in a “serious incident” near an east London Tube station, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding four people, before being arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said the incident did not appear to be linked with “any act of terrorism” and that of the five people injured, a boy has died from his injuries and the others, including two police officers, remain in hospital after the attack in Hainault area of the city.

“A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The child’s family are being supported by local officers and are now with some specialist officers,” said Met Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell in a statement. He confirmed the 36-year-old suspect was tasered within 22 minutes of the first call and remains in custody.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described it as a “shocking incident”, saying that such violence has no place on the country’s streets.

“This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I’d like to thank the emergency services for their response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene,” said Sunak. “Such violence has no place on our streets,” he said.

