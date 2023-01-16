 Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing : The Tribune India

Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing

Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



London, January 14

Scientists have discovered details about link between impact of negative emotions on the brain of the elderly and pathological ageing, which may help prevent or delay neurodegeneration, according to a study.

Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, observed the activation of the brains of young and older adults when confronted with the psychological suffering of others.

Negative emotions, anxiety and depression are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited?

According to the study, the neuronal connections of the older adults show significant emotional inertia: negative emotions modify them excessively and over a long period of time, particularly in the posterior cingulate cortex and the amygdala, two brain regions strongly involved in the management of emotions and autobiographical memory.

These results indicate that a better management of these emotions could help limit neurodegeneration. The findings appear in the journal Nature Aging.

For the past 20 years, neuroscientists have been looking at how the brain reacts to emotions. “We are beginning to understand what happens at the moment of perception of an emotional stimulus,” explains Dr Olga Klimecki, last author of this study.

“However, what happens afterwards remains a mystery. How does the brain switch from one emotion to another? How does it return to its initial state? Does emotional variability change with age? What are the consequences for the brain of mismanagement of emotions?”, said Klimecki.

Previous studies in psychology have shown that an ability to change emotions quickly is beneficial for mental health.

Conversely, people who are unable to regulate their emotions and remain in the same emotional state for a long time are at higher risks of depression.

“Our aim was to determine what cerebral trace remains after the viewing of emotional scenes, in order to evaluate the brain’s reaction, and, above all, its recovery mechanisms.

“We focused on the older adults, in order to identify possible differences between normal and pathological ageing,” says Patrik Vuilleumier, who co-directed this study.

According to the study, the scientists showed volunteers short television clips showing people in a state of emotional suffering - during a natural disaster or distress situation for example - as well as videos with neutral emotional content, in order to observe their brain activity using functional MRI.

First, the team compared a group of 27 people over 65 years of age with a group of 29 people aged around 25 years. The same experiment was then repeated with 127 older adults, the study said.

“Older people generally show a different pattern of brain activity and connectivity from younger people,” said Sebastian Baez Lugo, a researcher in Patrik Vuilleumier’s laboratory and the first author of this work.

“This is particularly noticeable in the level of activation of the default mode network, a brain network that is highly activated in resting state. Its activity is frequently disrupted by depression or anxiety, suggesting that it is involved in the regulation of emotions.

“In the older adults, part of this network, the posterior cingulate cortex, which processes autobiographical memory, shows an increase in its connections with the amygdala, which processes important emotional stimuli.

“These connections are stronger in subjects with high anxiety scores, with rumination, or with negative thoughts,” said Lugo.

However, older people tend to regulate their emotions better than younger people, and focus more easily on positive details, even during a negative event, the study said.

But changes in connectivity between the posterior cingulate cortex and the amygdala could indicate a deviation from the normal ageing phenomenon, accentuated in people who show more anxiety, rumination and negative emotions, the study said.

The posterior cingulate cortex is one of the regions most affected by dementia, suggesting that the presence of these symptoms could increase the risk of neurodegenerative disease, the study said.

“Is it poor emotional regulation and anxiety that increases the risk of dementia or the other way around? We still don’t know,” said Lugo.

“Our hypothesis is that more anxious people would have no or less capacity for emotional distancing.

“The mechanism of emotional inertia in the context of ageing would then be explained by the fact that the brain of these people remains ‘frozen’ in a negative state by relating the suffering of others to their own emotional memories,” said Lugo. — PTI

Negative feelings promote onset of neurodegenerative diseases

  • According to the study, the neuronal connections of the older adults show significant emotional inertia
  • Negative emotions are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia
  • In the study, University of Geneva scientists say management of these emotions could reduce ill effects

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

10
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

68 killed as Nepal plane crashes

Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Defence strong at LAC, ready for any contingency: Army Chief

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot

Ground frost could hit crops, say experts

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s aide in Himachal

Punjab Police nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's aide in Himachal

DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days

Kangra DC seeks report on sinking McLeodganj roads within 10 days


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

Token system to end queues at Advanced Cardiac Centre

BJP, AAP to slug it out as Cong, SAD may abstain

Dense fog likely for 2 days

Tribunal allows HSVP to axe 3,500 trees in Sec 20

HP arrest: Gangster’s aide Parry had many run-ins with Chandigarh cops

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

L-G bypassing elected govt, subverting law, claims AAP

MLAs put up power show during yatra

MLAs put up power show during yatra

'Corporation saadi banegi', late MP told Cong men in last meet

On the run, immigration firm owner in cops' net

Mann's wife celebrates 'Dhiyan di Lohri' at Talwann

Farm unions to block rail, road traffic today

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held