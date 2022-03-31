Maritime pacts with India no threat to our national security: Lanka

Colombo, March 30
The Sri Lankan government has asserted that the recently signed maritime security pacts with India will "neither result in hindrance nor threat" to the island nation's security as "misinterpreted" by several media outlets in this country.
During the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here this week, a MoU was signed to set up a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC). "The establishment of MRCC is highly essential to instantly respond to the search and rescue services of vessels in distress operating in the region and ensure safety of vessels in compliance to various international conventions," the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka Navy is the authority responsible for conducting Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for commercial ships around the island's SAR region, it said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike
Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police
Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...
Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84
Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...
Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah
A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...
Chris Rock gets standing ovation at comedy show, says will talk about Oscars slap 'at some point'
Ticket sales for Rock’s live comedy tour skyrocketed since t...