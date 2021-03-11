Mariupol steel plant siege ends, 265 Ukraine fighters surrender

MARIUPOL, May 17

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered after weeks holed up in the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine draws to a close.

Russian forces pummelled Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov between Russia and Crimea, with artillery for weeks while some of the fiercest urban warfare of the conflict left much of the city a wasteland.

Civilians and hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, many of them from the Azov Regiment, sought refuge in the Azovstal works, a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a maze of bunkers and tunnels to withstand nuclear attack. Russia's Defence Ministry said 265 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered, including 51 who were seriously wounded and would be treated at Novoazovsk in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk region.

Ukraine's military command had said in the early hours of Tuesday that the mission to defend the steel plant was over. — Reuters

Biden to host Sweden, Finland leaders

Washington: President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House for a meeting on Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House said they would discuss the two countries’ applications to join the mutual defence alliance as well as European security broadly. AP

US looking at tariffs on Russian oil as alternative to embargo

Brussels: US Treasury officials said on Tuesday they planned to propose at this week's G7 finance meeting that European countries impose tariffs on Russian oil as a faster alternative to an outright oil embargo. European Union officials are considering a phased embargo on imports of Russian crude as its next response to Moscow's war in Ukraine, but concerns from some eastern European countries about supply represent a major obstacle to the plan. The tariff mechanism to be proposed by the United States would be designed to keep Russian oil on the market but limit the amount of revenue that can flow to Moscow from exports, Treasury officials told reporters in Brussels. Reuters