Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan blessed with their third daughter

ANI

Los Angeles, March 24

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have been blessed with their third daughter.

On Friday, Mark took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of the newborn. The couple has named their daughter Aurelia.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” he captioned the post.

In one of the pictures, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his newborn. A second picture shows Chan holding the baby girl close to her.

Netizens showered blessings and congratulatory wishes on the couple.

“So cute....congratulations,” a social media user commented.

“This little princess is here...congratulations Mark,” an Instagram user wrote.

The couple announced that Priscilla was pregnant back in September. They already share two children - daughters August, 5, and Max, 7.

Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year”. Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former’s Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.