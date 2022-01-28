Masks, Covid pass no longer must in UK

London, January 27

Most Covid restrictions, including mandatory face masks, were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and hospitalisations.

From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped.

The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms.

The so-called "Plan B" measures were introduced in early December to stop the rapid spread of the Omicron variant from overwhelming health services and to buy time for the population to get its booster vaccine shot. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government's vaccine rollout, testing and development of antiviral treatments combine to make "some of the strongest defences in Europe", allowing a "cautious return" to normalcy.

But he added that "as we learn to live with Covid, we need to be clear-eyed that this virus is not going away".

While infections continue to fall, health officials said that Omicron remained prevalent across the country, especially among children and the elderly. Officials said almost 84 per cent of people over 12 years old in the UK have had their second vaccine dose. — AP

Lab-in-a-backpack for accurate test

London: Scientists in the UK have developed a low-cost lab-in-a-backpack that they say is as accurate as commercially available Covid tests at detecting SARS-CoV-2. The compact, mobile kit is relatively inexpensive to make, costing USD 51 in total, the researchers said.