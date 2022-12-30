Massive blaze at Cambodian hotel, 19 killed

Phnom Penh, December 29
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel-cum-casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 persons and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, rescue agency officials in the know of things said.
Neighbouring Thailand sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help cope with the crisis in the bustling border town of Poipet.
Some victims were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms that rescue teams could not immediately access, so the death toll was expected to rise, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey' province's information department. He said more than 60 people were injured.
The dead and injured comprised people of several nationalities, including Thai, Chinese, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Cambodian, he said. Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Poipet. — AP
