 Massive turnout in France’s high-stakes elections as support for far right grows : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Massive turnout in France’s high-stakes elections as support for far right grows

Massive turnout in France’s high-stakes elections as support for far right grows

Poll culminates on July 7 I May impact European financial markets, West’s support to Ukraine

Massive turnout in France’s high-stakes elections as support for far right grows

Marine Le Pen, French far-right leader, casts her ballot at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, on Sunday. REUTERS



Paris, June 30

Voters across mainland France cast ballots on Sunday in the first round of early parliamentary elections that could put the government in the hands of nationalist, far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.

The two-round elections that wrap up on July 7 could impact European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and the management of France's nuclear arsenal and global military force.

Many French voters are frustrated about inflation and other economic concerns, as well as President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, seen as arrogant and out-of-touch with their lives. Marine Le Pen's anti-immigration National Rally party has tapped that discontent, notably via online platforms like TikTok, and led in preelection opinion polls.

A new coalition on the left, the New Popular Front, also poses a challenge to the pro-business Macron and his centrist alliance Together for the Republic. It includes the French Socialists and Communists, the greens and the hard-left France Unbowed party and vows to reverse an unpopular pension reform law that raised the retirement age to 64, among other economic reforms.

Turnout stood at an unusually high 59 per cent with three hours to go before polls close. That's 20 percentage points higher than turnout at the same time in the last first-round vote in 2022.

Some pollsters suggested the high turnout could temper the outcome for the hard right National Rally, possibly indicating voters made an extra effort to cast ballots for fear that it could win.

The vote was taking place during the traditional first week of summer vacation in France, and absentee ballot requests were at least five times higher than in 2022.

The first polling projections were expected at 8 pm (1800 GMT), when final polling stations close. Early official results were expected later Sunday.

Macron voted in Le Touquet, a seaside resort in northern France. Le Pen also voted in the north, her party's stronghold, but in the working-class town of Hennin-Beaumont. Voters in Paris had issues from immigration to the rising cost of living on their minds as the country has grown more divided between the far right and far left blocs, with a deeply unpopular and weakened president in the political centre. The campaign was marred by rising hate speech.

"People don't like what has been happening," said Cynthia Justine, 44. "People feel they've lost a lot in recent years. People are angry. I am angry." She added that with "the rising hate speech," it was necessary to express frustrations with those holding and seeking power.

She said it was important as a woman to vote since women haven't always had that right. And "because I am a Black woman, it's even more important. A lot is at stake on this day."

Macron called the early elections after his party was trounced in the European Parliament election earlier in June by the National Rally, which has historic ties to racism and antisemitism and is hostile toward France's Muslim community. It also has historical ties to Russia.

Macron's call was an audacious gamble that French voters who were complacent about the European election would be jolted into turning out for moderate forces in national elections to keep the far right out of power. — AP

Two-round snap parliamentary poll

HOW DOES VOTE WORK

France has 49 million registered voters. There are 577 constituency contests, one for each seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Candidates with an absolute majority of votes in their constituency are elected in the first round. In most cases no candidate meets this criteria and a second round is held. To qualify for the run-off, candidates need first-round votes amounting to at least 12.5% of registered voters. The top scorer wins the second round.

WHO WILL RUN GOVT?

The president names the prime minister, usually from the party with most seats. For the first time in France’s post-war history, the far right could win, opinion polls show, with a left-wing union seen winning the second-biggest group and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance coming third. An absolute majority requires at least 289 seats.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

France has had three periods of “cohabitation,” where the government is of a different political stripe from the president, in its post-war history. The government has most of the power on the domestic front, but the president is the head of the military and wields influence abroad. However, the division of power on foreign policy is not clear cut and that could be an issue for France’s stance on the war in Ukraine or European Union policy. REUTERS

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer