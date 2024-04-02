Mastermind of Pak blast that killed 5 Chinese arrested

Islamabad, April 1
At least 12 persons, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with last week’s suicide bombing that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, officials said on Monday.
The police had blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group for the assault. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack. The Chinese engineers were en route from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-rigged car into their vehicle in Shangla district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...