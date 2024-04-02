Mastermind of Pak blast that killed 5 Chinese arrested

PTI

Islamabad, April 1

At least 12 persons, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with last week’s suicide bombing that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The police had blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group for the assault. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack. The Chinese engineers were en route from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-rigged car into their vehicle in Shangla district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Pakistan #Taliban