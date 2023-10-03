Mayor urges India to open consulate in Los Angeles

PTI

Washington, October 2

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the Indian-American community have urged the Indian government to open a consulate in the second-largest US city. Currently, the US has Indian consulates in five cities — New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta.

During PM Narendra Modi’s US visit in June, it was announced that India would open two new consulates, one of which would be in Seattle. “I ask that you consider the City of Los Angeles for a new Indian Consulate,” Bass wrote in a recent letter to India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

