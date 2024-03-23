 Messages of support pour in for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Messages of support pour in for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis

Messages of support pour in for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis

She is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy

Messages of support pour in for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton (L). Reuters Photo



PTI

London, March 23

Messages of support wishing Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world on Saturday after the 42-year-old revealed she is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, the mother of Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, said her young family had been absorbing the news since the “huge shock” of the cancer diagnosis and requested for “space and privacy” as she completes her treatment.

Her father-in-law, King Charles III who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, praised her for her “courage in speaking as she did”.

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties [Charles and Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also referenced Kate’s ‘tremendous bravery’ and condemned the ‘intense scrutiny’ she had been subjected to on social media with reference to her recovery since her abdominal surgery in January.

‘When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,’ said Sunak in a statement posted on X.

Opposition Labour Party leader said the Princess has “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too” during this “distressing time”.

From around the world, US President Joe Biden wrote on X that he and his wife Jill ‘join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate’.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are based in California, shared a message of support for their sister-in-law in a statement, saying, ‘We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.’        

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, ‘In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery.’

‘Your strength and resilience inspire us all.”  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, ‘On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.’

Hashtags such as #WeLoveYouCatherine and #GetWellSoonCatherine were trending on social media soon after the video message as celebrities, cancer survivors and medics all added to the messages of support.

Catherine was last seen in public at Christmas time last year and was recently filmed by a member of the public out shopping with husband, Prince William, near their home in Windsor.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” said Kate in her message, which was recorded earlier this week by BBC Studios.

Seated on a garden bench in Windsor, the Princess’ voice cracked in places as she shared that when she underwent “major abdominal surgery” in London in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

The future Queen of England shared that the news had come as a huge shock and she and Prince William had been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said on a note of optimism.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she added.

Her palace said the Princess is in “good spirits” and focused on her recovery and is “hugely grateful” to the medical team for the care they are providing to her.

“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do,” Kensington Palace said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

2
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

3
Punjab

Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

4
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

7
World

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

8
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

9
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

10
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Death toll from Moscow concert hall attacks rises to 93, 11 people detained

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack

India summons German diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala