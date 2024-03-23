Messages of support pour in for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis

PTI

London, March 23

Messages of support wishing Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world on Saturday after the 42-year-old revealed she is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, the mother of Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, said her young family had been absorbing the news since the “huge shock” of the cancer diagnosis and requested for “space and privacy” as she completes her treatment.

Her father-in-law, King Charles III who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, praised her for her “courage in speaking as she did”.

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties [Charles and Camilla] will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also referenced Kate’s ‘tremendous bravery’ and condemned the ‘intense scrutiny’ she had been subjected to on social media with reference to her recovery since her abdominal surgery in January.

‘When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,’ said Sunak in a statement posted on X.

Opposition Labour Party leader said the Princess has “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too” during this “distressing time”.

Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate. https://t.co/jtLp8Uo23d — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2024

From around the world, US President Joe Biden wrote on X that he and his wife Jill ‘join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate’.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are based in California, shared a message of support for their sister-in-law in a statement, saying, ‘We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.’

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, ‘In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery.’

‘Your strength and resilience inspire us all.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, ‘On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.’

Hashtags such as #WeLoveYouCatherine and #GetWellSoonCatherine were trending on social media soon after the video message as celebrities, cancer survivors and medics all added to the messages of support.

Catherine was last seen in public at Christmas time last year and was recently filmed by a member of the public out shopping with husband, Prince William, near their home in Windsor.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” said Kate in her message, which was recorded earlier this week by BBC Studios.

Seated on a garden bench in Windsor, the Princess’ voice cracked in places as she shared that when she underwent “major abdominal surgery” in London in January, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

The future Queen of England shared that the news had come as a huge shock and she and Prince William had been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said on a note of optimism.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she added.

Her palace said the Princess is in “good spirits” and focused on her recovery and is “hugely grateful” to the medical team for the care they are providing to her.

“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do,” Kensington Palace said.

