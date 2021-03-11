Microplastics found in fresh Antarctic snow

PTI

Melbourne: Scientists have found microplastics — plastic pieces much smaller than a grain of rice — in freshly fallen Antarctic snow for the first time, which they said has the potential to influence the climate by accelerating melting of ice. The findings, published recently in The Cryosphere journal, bring to light a serious threat to the Antarctic region. — PTI

NASA to launch 3 rockets from Australia

Adelaide: Over the next month, NASA will launch three rockets from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy. The rockets are 13 metre “sounding” rockets that will not reach orbit but will take scientific observations.