Microsoft will pay $20M to settle U.S. charges of illegally collecting children's data

San Francisco, June 6
Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.
The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data.
Those actions violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the FTC stated.
In a blog post, Microsoft corporate vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is now taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service.
These mostly concern efforts to improve age verification technology and to educate children and parents about privacy issues.
McCarthy also said the company had identified and fixed a technical glitch that failed to delete child accounts in cases where the account creation process never finished. Microsoft policy was to hold that data no longer than 14 days in order to allow players to pick up account creation where they left off if they were interrupted.
The settlement must be approved by a federal court before it can go into effect, the FTC said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...