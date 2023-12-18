Migrant vessel capsizes off Libya coast, 60 dead

Cairo, December 17

A boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people dead, including women and children, the UN migration agency said.

The shipwreck, which took place overnight between Thursday and Friday, was the latest tragedy in this part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key but dangerous route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Thousands have died, according to officials.

The UN's International Organisation for Migration said in a statement late on Saturday that the boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya's western coast and that 61 migrants drowned, according to survivors.

“The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes,” the agency wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. About 14,900 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya this year. — AP

#Europe