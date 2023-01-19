Military-industrial might makes Ukraine victory inevitable: Putin

Moscow, January 18

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why Russia would prevail in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“In terms of achieving the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things ... It is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and multinational Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters... and of course the work of the military-industrial complex and factories like yours and people like you,” said Putin.

Earlier, he had attended an event with veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the World War Two siege of the city, then known as Leningrad, which Nazi German forces had blockaded for nearly 900 days. — Reuters