Military vehicles ply on Sri Lanka streets as situation worsens

PTI

Colombo, May 11

Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday deployed troops and military vehicles in the streets to ensure public security in the Capital amid nationwide protests over the government’s failure to tackle the worst economic crisis.

The deployment came a day after the crisis-hit country’s Ministry of Defence ordered Army, Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

Army Special Forces’ Combat Riders have also been deployed on mobile patrol in Colombo and suburbs, a newspaper reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday urged the public to reject subversive attempts and said it was time all Sri Lankans joined hands as one to overcome the economic, social and political challenges emerging in the country.

“This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges. I urge all Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration and coexistence is vital,” the President said on Twitter.

Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne on Tuesday urged protesters to exercise calm and not resort to violence. He warned if loot and property damage continued, the Ministry of Defence will be compelled to strictly enforce the law against the violators. — PTI

UN rights chief condemns violence

New York: UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has condemned the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka and called for a thorough and transparent probe into the attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters and members of the ruling party.