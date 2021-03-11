Military vehicles ply on Sri Lanka streets as situation worsens

Colombo, May 11
Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday deployed troops and military vehicles in the streets to ensure public security in the Capital amid nationwide protests over the government’s failure to tackle the worst economic crisis.
The deployment came a day after the crisis-hit country’s Ministry of Defence ordered Army, Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.
Army Special Forces’ Combat Riders have also been deployed on mobile patrol in Colombo and suburbs, a newspaper reported.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday urged the public to reject subversive attempts and said it was time all Sri Lankans joined hands as one to overcome the economic, social and political challenges emerging in the country.
“This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges. I urge all Lankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial and religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration and coexistence is vital,” the President said on Twitter.
Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne on Tuesday urged protesters to exercise calm and not resort to violence. He warned if loot and property damage continued, the Ministry of Defence will be compelled to strictly enforce the law against the violators. — PTI
UN rights chief condemns violence
New York: UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has condemned the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka and called for a thorough and transparent probe into the attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters and members of the ruling party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing