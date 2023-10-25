 'Missing' for 2 months, China Defence Minister sacked : The Tribune India

Foreign Minister was similarly removed earlier

China on Tuesday formally sacked Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has been missing from public view for the past two months. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 24

China on Tuesday formally sacked Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has been missing from public view for the past two months, from the Cabinet as well as his position as a state councillor, reported the state media. No replacement has been announced.

Former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who similarly slipped out of public view earlier, was stripped of his state council position. He has already been replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi. Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang and Finance Minister Liu Kun have also been removed from their posts. They have been replaced by Yin Hejun and Lan Fo’an. The fall from grace of Li and Qin is seen as an error on the part of Chinese President Xi Jinping who had handpicked them for the two crucial posts.

Li was last seen giving a speech on August 29. He was a close confidante of Xi and his absence was first noted when he did not turn up for a meeting with senior Vietnamese defence officials on September 7. He was also not seen in the footage of a military meeting held last month.

“I’m not aware of the situation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning a fortnight back.

US officials told mediapersons that Li was under investigation and had been taken away for questioning.

Xi had made a big gamble when he appointed Li who was sanctioned by the US for his part in the import of the S-400 Russian missile defence systems. Li’s sacking is being seen as linked to the time he was responsible for weapon procurement.

2 more ministers ousted

Science Minister Wang Zhigang and Finance Minister Liu Kun also removed from their posts.

#China

