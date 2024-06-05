Missing Indian student in US traced: Police

PTI

Houston, June 4

A 23-year-old Indian student who went missing in the US state of California last week has been located and “is safe”, police said on Tuesday.

Nitheesha Kandula, a California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student, went missing on May 28 in Los Angeles.

John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSC, in a post on X, said: “The missing student identified in this bulletin... has been located and is safe!”

Nitheesha is reportedly from Hyderabad.

Recently, the Indian community in the US has grappled with a string of such incidents involving students.