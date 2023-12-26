Missing Putin critic traced to Arctic prison

MOSCOW, December 25

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has reportedly been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

Navalny was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km northeast of Moscow, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. She added that his lawyer managed to see him on Monday.

She said, “This prison will be much worse than the one that was before.” — Reuters

