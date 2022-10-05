Moderate earthquake injures 580 people in northwest Iran

Dubai, October 5
An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.4 struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and Iranian state media reported that some 580 people were injured.
"This earthquake has so far left about 580 injured and fortunately no one lost their life in this incident," Mohammad Hassan Nami, head of the state crisis management agency, was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.
The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khoy in the province of West Azerbaijan.
The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from Khoy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, reporting its magnitude at 5.7.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region. Iranian media said it was a magnitude 5.4 earthquake.
Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...