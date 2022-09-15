Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines

PTI

moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan and discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20, the Kremlin announced.

Security bloc The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc

It comprises China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan

They will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15 and 16. The MEA however, has not confirmed the meeting yet.