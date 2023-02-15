Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu Bangladesh’s 22nd President

PTI

Dhaka, February 14

Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu, a former judge and freedom fighter will be Bangladesh's 22nd President, the Chief Election Commission has announced.

Chuppu, 74, was elected unopposed on Monday and will replace President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared Chuppu, Awami League Advisory Council member and the party's nominee, the President-elect of Bangladesh unopposed after scrutinising his nomination papers submitted on Sunday.

He became President by default as there was no rival candidate.

A gazette was issued on Monday on the appointment of the new Bangladesh President by the Chief Election Commissioner. Chuppu will be the 22nd President of Bangladesh.

The tenure of incumbent Hamid, the longest-serving president of Bangladesh, will end on April 23, and according to the Constitution, he cannot hold a third term.

Senior Awami League leader and seven-time lawmaker Hamid were elected Bangladesh president in the last two elections.

He was sworn in for his second term on April 24, 2018.

Hamid greeted the newly elected President over the phone and wished him success on Monday.