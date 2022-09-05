Pakistan: Mohenjo Daro may lose heritage status

Larkana, September 4

Pakistan’s Department of Archaeology has called for urgent attention towards conservation and restoration work at Mohenjo Daro, apprehending that the site may be removed from the world heritage list if such work was not carried out, media reports said.

Floods wreak havoc 26 killed 11 hurt 12 kids, three women among those who lost their lives in last 24 hrs Over 47,000 pregnant women in shelter camps across Sindh 1,290 toll so far

12,588 injured

1,69,831 rescued

6,33,091 living in camps

14,68,019 houses destroyed

7,36,459 livestock perished

The archaeological ruins of Mohenjo Daro had received record rain (779.5 mm), which continued from August 16 to 26. It resulted in considerable damage to the site and partial falling of several walls, including the protection wall of the stupa dome, a paper reported.

It was learnt that the Curator of the site in his August 29 letter to the Director, Culture, Antiquities, and Archaeology said: “We have put in efforts to protect the site with our resources.” The role of other departments — Irrigation, Roads, Highways, and Forest — was essential for safeguarding the world heritage site, as landlords and farmers had not only inserted pipes but cut canals and roads to release water into Mohenjo Daro’s channel. However, due to negligence on the part of these departments, the rainwater from nearby agri lands had filled the disposal channel, sources said. This caused delay in driving water out from the site, the letter said. — IANS

