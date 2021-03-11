Mona Lisa smeared in climate protest stunt

Paris: The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. Reuters

Egypt displays newly discovered ancient artifacts

Cairo: Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country's antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo. The artifacts were showcased at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. AP

Weighing malnourishment: A one-year-old child sits inside a plastic bucket suspended from a scale as he is screened for malnutrition after he arrived at a hospital in Dollow, Somalia. Reuters