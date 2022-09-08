Money laundering: Pak PM, son file acquittal pleas

PTI

Lahore, September 7

The indictment of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was delayed on Wednesday in a multi-million dollars money laundering case after they filed fresh petitions, seeking their acquittal. As the special court of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was to indict the father and son in PKR 14 billion money laundering case, their counsel told the court that their clients had filed a petition for their acquittal.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, the counsel said since the 70-year-old Premier and his 48-year-old son had filed for their acquittal, the court proceedings for their indictment couldn’t be held.