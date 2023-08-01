Monitoring Niger crisis closely, says Kremlin

Moscow, July 31

The Kremlin expressed concern on Monday over the situation in Niger, whose President was ousted last week in a coup that was condemned by many countries but welcomed by the head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner group, which has extensive interests in Africa.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “What is happening (in Niger) is a matter of serious concern.” “We are in favour of speedy restoration of the rule of law in the country. We are in favour of restraint on all sides so that this does not lead to human casualties,” Peskov said. The Kremlin said it was monitoring the situation closely. Niger coup leaders declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state last Friday, days after saying they had ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years. West African nations have threatened force if the coup leaders fail to reinstate Bazoum. — Reuters

No lethal means used: France

Paris: France's foreign ministry on Monday dismissed accusations by Nigerien military officials that French security forces had used lethal means to respond when supporters of the junta attacked the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday. Reuters

#Russia