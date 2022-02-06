Month later, 7 Indians still hostage in Yemen

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Over a month later, the fate of seven Indians, who were part of the crew of a UAE-flagged ship kidnapped by Houthi rebels on January 2, remains uncertain.

Despite Indian approaches, physical access to the crew has not been made available, including through the UN Mission in Hodeidah. All that the government has at the moment is that the captors allowed one of the Indian sailors to speak with his wife on January 28. The sailor reportedy told his wife that all the crew members were safe.

The government is in contact with the operator of the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee which is believed to be in the Houthi held port of Hodeidah.

“The Government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release. We urge the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately. India is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said. —