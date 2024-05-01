Monty Panesar to fight UK elections

PTI

London: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has thrown his hat into the political arena by announcing his candidacy in the UK elections, representing George Galloway's fringe Workers Party of Britain. PTI

6 killed in Afghan mosque attack

Islamabad: A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan, opening fire and killing six people as they were praying, a Taliban official said Tuesday. A former president of Afghanistan said the mosque was targeted because it was a place of worship for the country's Shiite minority.

