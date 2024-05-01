Monty Panesar to fight UK elections

London: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has thrown his hat into the political arena by announcing his candidacy in the UK elections, representing George Galloway's fringe Workers Party of Britain. PTI
6 killed in Afghan mosque attack
Islamabad: A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan, opening fire and killing six people as they were praying, a Taliban official said Tuesday. A former president of Afghanistan said the mosque was targeted because it was a place of worship for the country's Shiite minority.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...