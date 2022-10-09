 More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand : The Tribune India

More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand

More than 200,000 households in total in 54 provinces have been hit by floods over 10 days until Saturday, according to the disaster agency

More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Bangkok, October 9

Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand on Sunday, causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions.

In the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, almost 20,000 people have been moved into 85 temporary shelters as floodwaters overwhelmed more than 1,000 villages, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

The provincial Chamber of Commerce estimated 5 billion baht ($133 million) of economic damage from the flooding, as residents complained that they received little assistance for their plight, which saw floodwaters penetrate central urban areas.

More than 200,000 households in total in 54 provinces have been hit by floods over 10 days until Saturday, according to the disaster agency.

Flooding is a seasonal problem in Thailand but this year it has been exacerbated by the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which swept through in the last week of September, and the southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Authorities recently warned that the capital, Bangkok, and other provinces along the Chao Phraya River could face severe threats as the volume of water flowing from upstream is more than can be contained in the river and dams.

As the major dams reach their capacities, the authorities are forced to release water, which in turn raises levels in rivers downstream. AP

 

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

