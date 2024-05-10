 More than 100,000 flee Rafah as Netanyahu vows to widen Gaza assault despite US warning : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • More than 100,000 flee Rafah as Netanyahu vows to widen Gaza assault despite US warning

More than 100,000 flee Rafah as Netanyahu vows to widen Gaza assault despite US warning

All crossings into southern Gaza remain closed, cutting off supplies and preventing medical evacuations and the movement of humanitarian staff

More than 100,000 flee Rafah as Netanyahu vows to widen Gaza assault despite US warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters file



AP

Jerusalem, May 10

About 110,000 people have fled Rafah in southern Gaza and food and fuel supplies in the area are critically low, a UN official says.

All crossings into southern Gaza remain closed, cutting off supplies and preventing medical evacuations and the movement of humanitarian staff, said Georgios Petropoulos, an official for the UN’s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs working in Rafah.

Some 1.3 million Palestinians — over half Gaza’s population — had sought refuge in Rafah.

The World Food Programme will run out of food for distribution in southern Gaza by Saturday unless more aid arrives, Petropoulos said.

UN officials warn that the lack of fuel is undermining medical facilities, water supplies and sewage systems across Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a US threat to withhold some weapons would not deter Israel from expanding its offensive in Gaza. A limited Israeli operation earlier this week captured the Gaza side of Rafah’s border crossing with Egypt, throwing humanitarian operations into crisis.

The death toll from the war in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials, and caused vast destruction to apartments, hospitals, mosques and schools across several cities. The UN says northern Gaza is already in a state of “full-blown famine”.

The war began October 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Israeli troops are battling Palestinian militants in the southern city of Rafah, where a rocket attack and an Israeli incursion earlier this week closed crucial crossings needed for humanitarian aid.

There are also battles underway in the Zeitoun area on the outskirts of Gaza City in the northern part of the territory. Northern Gaza was the first target of the ground offensive and Israel said late last year that it had mostly dismantled Hamas there.

In a statement released Friday, the military said it had located several tunnels in eastern Rafah, near the border with Egypt, and had eliminated militants “during close-quarters combat and with an aerial strike”.

Hamas’ military wing said it carried out a complex attack in which it struck a house where Israeli troops had taken up a position, an armoured personnel carrier and soldiers operating on foot.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. It was not possible to independently confirm the battlefield accounts from either side.

Hamas also said it launched a number of mortar rounds at the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing, close to where Israeli troops are operating. The military said it intercepted two launches.

The crossing was closed after a rocket attack last weekend that killed four Israeli soldiers. Israel says it has re-opened its side of the crossing, but the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says the Gaza side is inaccessible because of the ongoing fighting.

Israeli forces captured the Gaza side of the nearby Rafah crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, forcing it to shut down. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Aid groups say a prolonged closure of the crossings will severely hinder humanitarian operations in the territory, where hunger is already rampant.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and call on the Security Council to favourably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on April 18 that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent. US deputy ambassador Robert Wood made clear Thursday the Biden administration is opposed to the assembly resolution.

Unlike the Security Council, there are no vetoes in the 193-member General Assembly and the resolution is expected to be approved by a large majority.

The draft resolution “determines” that a state of Palestine is qualified for membership, dropping the original language that in the General Assembly’s judgment it is “a peace-loving state.” It therefore recommends that the Security Council reconsider its request “favourably.” At numerous council and assembly meetings, the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinians in Gaza and the killing of more than 34,000 people in the territory, according to Gaza health officials, have generated outrage from many countries.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

3
Business

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

5
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

6
India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

7
Punjab Constituency Watch LUDHIANA

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

8
Haryana

Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

9
Punjab

CBI deems investigation unfeasible in decades-old ‘encounter killings’

10
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Asks Kejriwal not to sign any official file unless absolutel...

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him...

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left their house for Tihar to rec...

Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring...


Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after SC's interim relief to Kejriwal

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Delhi excise policy: ED files fresh charge sheet; names K Kavitha

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction