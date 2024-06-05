More than a third of Gaza hostages are dead: Israel

Jerusalem, June 4

Israel believes that more than a third of the remaining Gaza hostages are dead, a government tally showed on Tuesday, as the United States sought to advance their recovery under a proposal to wind down the war with Hamas.

Of about 250 people dragged into the Gaza Strip by Hamas-led Palestinian gunmen during the Oct. 7 cross-border rampage that sparked the war, scores were freed in a November truce, while others have been recovered - dead or alive - by Israeli troops.

The government tally said 120 remain in captivity, 43 of whom have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli officials based on various sources of information, including intelligence tip-offs, CCTV or bystander videos and forensic analysis.

Some officials have privately said that the number of dead could be higher.

Hamas, which threatened at the outset of the war to execute hostages in reprisal for Israeli air strikes, has since said such attacks caused hostage deaths. Israel has not ruled that out in all cases, but said that some recovered hostage bodies showed signs of execution. On Monday, four more hostages were added to Israel’s list of fatalities.

Israeli strikes kill 11 in Gaza

Palestinian health officials in the Gaza Strip said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people overnight into Tuesday, including a family of three in the built-up Bureij refugee camp and eight police officers in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

A strike on a home in the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza late Monday killed two parents and their young daughter, while a second strike early Tuesday hit a police vehicle in the central town of Deir al-Balah, killing eight officers with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry. — Reuters & AP

Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political reasons, says Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu may be stalling on ending the war in Gaza for political reasons. Asked by Time magazine whether he thought Netanyahu was prolonging the war for his own political reasons, Biden said: “There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.” Reuters

