 Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2000, rescuers search for survivors : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2000, rescuers search for survivors

Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2000, rescuers search for survivors

More than 3,00,000 people affected in quake zone: WHO

Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2000, rescuers search for survivors

People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. AP/PTI



Reuters

Amizmiz, Morocco, September 9

Moroccan earthquake survivors huddled for a night in the open on the High Atlas Mountains on Saturday, a day after the country's deadliest quake in more than six decades killed more than 2,000 people and laid waste to villages.

Neighbours were still searching for survivors buried on the slopes, where houses of mud brick, stone and rough wood were cracked open and mosque minarets toppled by the quake that struck late on Friday. The historic old city of Marrakech also suffered extensive damage.

The Interior Ministry said 2,012 people had been killed and 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in critical condition. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 with an epicentre some 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

In the village of Amizmiz near the epicentre, rescue workers picked through rubble with their bare hands. Fallen masonry blocked narrow streets. Outside a hospital, around 10 bodies lay covered in blankets as grieving relatives stood nearby.

"When I felt the earth shaking beneath my feet and the house leaning, I rushed to get my kids out. But my neighbours couldn’t," said Mohamed Azaw. "Unfortunately no one was found alive in that family. The father and son were found dead and they are still looking for the mother and the daughter." Rescuers stood atop the pancaked floors of one building in Amizmiz, bits of carpet and furniture protruding from the rubble. A long queue formed outside the only open shop as people sought supplies. Underlining the challenges facing rescuers, fallen boulders blocked a road from Amizmiz to a nearby village.

Nearly all the houses in the area of Asni, some 40 km south of Marrakech, were damaged, and villagers were preparing to spend the night outside. Food was in short supply as roofs had collapsed on kitchens, said villager Mohamed Ouhammo.

Montasir Itri, a resident of Asni, said the search was on for survivors.

"Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village," he said.

The village of Tansghart in the Ansi area, on the side of a valley where the road from Marrakech rises up into the High Atlas, was the worst hit of any Reuters saw. Its once-pretty houses, clinging to a steep hillside, were cracked open by the shaking ground. Those still standing were missing chunks of wall or plaster. Two mosque minarets had fallen.

Abdellatif Ait Bella, a labourer, lay on the ground, barely able to move or speak, his head bandaged from wounds caused by falling debris.

"We have no house to take him to and have had no food since yesterday," said his wife Saida Bodchich, fearing for the future of their family of six with their sole breadwinner so badly hurt. "We can rely on nobody but God."

The village is already mourning ten deaths including two teenage girls, an inhabitant said.

Tremors were felt as far away as Huelva and Jaen in southern Spain. The World Health Organization said more than 300,000 people were affected in Marrakech and surrounding areas.

RUNNING FOR SHELTER

Street camera footage in Marrakech showed the moment the earth began to shake, as men suddenly looked around and jumped up, and others ran for shelter into an alleyway and then fled as dust and debris tumbled around them.

In the heart of the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, a mosque minaret had fallen in Jemaa al-Fna Square. Some houses in the tightly packed old city collapsed and people used their hands to remove debris while they waited for heavy equipment, said resident Id Waaziz Hassan.

Morocco declared three days of national mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half staff throughout the country, the royal court said on Saturday.

The Moroccan armed forces will deploy rescue teams to provide affected areas with clean drinking water, food supplies, tents and blankets, it added.

Turkey, where powerful earthquakes in February killed more than 50,000 people, was among nations expressing solidarity and offering to provide support.

Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco in 2021 after escalating tensions between the countries focused on the Western Sahara conflict, said it would open airspace for humanitarian and medical flights.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 18.5 km, typically more destructive than deeper quakes of the same magnitude. It was Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 when a quake was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mohammad Kashani, associate professor of structural and earthquake engineering at the University of Southampton, compared scenes of the aftermath to images from Turkey in February: "The area is full of old and historical buildings, which are mainly masonry. The collapsed reinforced concrete structures that I saw ... were either old or substandard." Marrakech is due to host the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank from Oct. 9.

An IMF spokesperson, asked about the planned meetings, said: “Our sole focus at this time is on the people of Morocco and the authorities who are dealing with this tragedy.” 

#Earthquake

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

3
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

6
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

7
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

8
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

9
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

10
India

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers' claims

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi that ...

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN...

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

The couple accorded a traditional welcome at the temple

Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit

Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit

Iconic art objects in physical and digital forms have been d...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces