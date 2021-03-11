Morrison out, Albanese set to become next Australian PM

SYDNEY, May 21

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat after an election on Saturday and the opposition Labor Party was set to end almost a decade of conservative rule, possibly with the support of pro-environment independents.

Incumbent PM Scott Morrison with his family as he concedes defeat. reuters

Results showed Morrison's Liberal-National coalition had been punished by voters in western Australia and affluent urban seats in particular.

"Tonight, I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming PM, Anthony Albanese. And I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said, stepping down as leader of his party. The Labor Party had yet to reach the 76 of the 151 lower house seats required to form a government alone.

People have had enough of division I think people have had enough of division. What they want is to come together as a nation and I intend to lead them. —Anthony Albanese, Leader of australia’s labor party Morrison sends wishes to successor Tonight, I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. And I've congratulated him on his victory. —Scott Morrison

A strong showing by the Greens and a of group of so-called "teal independents", who campaigned on policies of integrity, equality and tackling climate change, means the makeup of the new Parliament looks set to be much less climate-sceptic than the one that supported Morrison's pro-coal mining administration.

The centre-left Labor had held a decent lead in opinion polls, although recent surveys showed the Liberal-National government narrowing the gap in the final stretch of a six-week campaign. Albanese said he wanted to bring Australians together as he made his first comments after leading his party to an election victory after nine years in opposition. — Agencies