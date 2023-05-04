Moscow claims bid on Putin’s life, Kyiv denies

Tribune News Service

new delhi, May 3

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s aide Mykhailo Podolyak quickly denied involvement by his side and felt the incident, which was captured on video, could be used by the Kremlin to justify a new attack.

Attacking kremlin not a solution: ukraine Ukrainian President’s aide Mykhailo Podolyak denied the involvement by his side in the attack on Kremlin

“We have not attacked the Kremlin because it does not resolve any military tasks,” Podolyak said in a statement

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the walled Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences. It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate — a comment that suggested that Moscow might further escalate the attack.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the President’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned. The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage. Another video showed a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the purported attack. — Reuters