Moscow: Cross-border attack by Ukrainian groups crushed

Moscow, May 23

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who had attacked a Russian border region with armoured vehicles, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

One day, we’ll come to stay: attackers Russian Volunteer Corps, one of the two attacking groups, confirmed the withdrawal on internet

“One day we’ll come to stay,” the group posted

Other attacking group was Freedom of Russia Legion

In what appeared to be one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago, two purported anti-Kremlin armed groups employing Russians based abroad said they were responsible for the attack in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Nothing to do with incursion: kyiv Kyiv “has nothing to do with it”, tweeted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak

“As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens,” Podolyak said

The Moscow defence ministry, which blamed the Ukrainian authorities for the attack, said its forces had surrounded the enemy fighters and defeated them with “air strikes, artillery fire and active action by border units”.

It said over 70 Ukrainian fighters had been killed, and four armoured vehicles and five pick-up trucks destroyed.

“The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated,” it added.

