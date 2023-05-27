Moscow strikes Ukrainian clinic; 2 killed, 30 wounded

Kyiv, May 26
A Russian missile hit a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing two people and wounding 30 in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a crime against humanity.
Video footage showed a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it and rescue workers looking on. Much of the upper floor of what appeared to be a three-storey building had been badly damaged. A covered corpse lay on the road nearby.
“Another (Russian) missile attack, another crime against humanity,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.
He said a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic had been hit, and added: “Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror.” — Reuters
