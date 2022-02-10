Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

The belief that a son could provide better financial security to parents than daughters had this Pakistani woman do something, which was unbelievable.

A pregnant Pakistani woman, who had three daughters, had a nail hammered into her head by a faith healer who said it would guarantee that she gave birth to a boy.

The injured woman was admitted at the Lady Reading Hospital in northwestern Peshawar city where she underwent surgery to remove the nail from her skull, according to Pakistani media reports.

The woman’s X-ray showed that the five-centimetre (two-inch) nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.

“The family said that she was at home and became unconscious,” Dr Suleman told the Dawn newspaper.

He added that attempts were also made to remove the nail at her home.

The woman is a mother to three daughters. It is said that the victim was allegedly threatened by her husband to give birth to a boy, and that he would abandon her if she gave birth to a fourth girl.

Media reports claimed that the woman went to the faith healer after it was revealed through an ultrasound that she was about to give birth to a daughter again.

The Capital City Police Peshawar (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan told Geo News TV that the victim support officers have been directed to meet the woman to counsel her and get details of the incident, adding that “a legal action will be taken against her husband and the culprits involved.”

